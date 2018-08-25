Sat August 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election

Opposition parties to name joint candidate for presidential election
Hugs and hate

Hugs and hate
The FATF tightrope

The FATF tightrope
US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'

US official says EU aid announcement for Iran sends 'wrong message'
Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?

Fact Check: Is withdrawal of Rs5,000 note in the offing?
Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4

Presidential election: Parliament’s joint meeting on Sept 4
Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018

Sheikh Rashid vows to overcome railway losses in 2018
SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion

SC wants timeline for Orange Line project completion
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail only holds intermediate degree

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Ameer Khan Jogezai named Balochistan governor

Islamabad

August 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Plantation activity held at SLS

Rawalpindi: Students of Sadeeqa’s Learning System (SLS) Montessori and High School, Junior Section Lalazar and Zaraj Campus took part in a Plantation Activity recently held at the SLS Zaraj Campus, says a press release.

The plantation activity was facilitated by the Rotary Club Rawalpindi as part of Independence Day Celebrations in an effort to make Pakistan greener.

The preparations for the plantation activity started a day before the actual day on which the activity was to be held. The ground was cleaned and levelled and all the necessary arrangements were made by the school administration. The Rotary Club provided multiple tree saplings which included Neem, black paper and some apple trees.

The plantation activity started with a pep talk about plantation, given to the students by an expert from the Forestry Department of Pakistan about the importance of trees and how to take care of the planted trees. The students were made sensitive about the fact that in today’s world where we have been exposed to drastic climatic changes like global warming, planting trees is one thing that can save us from it.

Holes were dug and trees were planted by the students along with their teachers and some team members of Rotary Club. The students were given a hands-on demonstration of how to plant the trees. They learnt about the ratio of the mixture of sand, dirt and manure and how to use their feet to press the dirt securely around the tree. They then happily planted 14 of the planned 50 trees.

The day ended with lots of happy faces and dirt filled hands that could be seen in the school ground as some of the students filled the holes and the rest watered the trees and felt proud of it. SLS Schools Managing Director Mrs. Asiya Talha appreciated the students for actively taking part in this activity. She also thanked the President Rotary Club Rwp Mujahid Saleem for providing the students with such useful information and fostering environmental sensitivity in them.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons

Thousands of Dawoodi Bohras to gather at Indore for Syedna’s Muharram sermons
Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Fahad Mustufa feels like Salman Khan of Pakistan

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report

Jackie Chan to star in Amitabh Bachchan's 'Aankhen 2': report
Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Mahesh Bhatt all praises for Humayun Saeed after JPNA 2's success

Photos & Videos

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Love and tolerance prevails as Sikhs let Muslim man pray in gurdwara

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral

Internet’s new fixation with Dele Alli’s hand challenge is quite bizarre as it goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor talks about marriage plans with Alia Bhatt
New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s

New 'Bumblebee' trailer takes you back to the '80s