Sat August 25, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Jamil gives new lease of life to forgotten relics

Islamabad: A grand exhibition of ceramic sculptures that reflect the rich but forgotten and neglected legacy of Pakistan’s built heritage and culture opens at Nomad here today (Saturday).

Titled ‘Forgotten Relics,’ the exhibition portrays artist Jamil Hussian’s passion for our rich heritage, which “still thrives in our cities and towns, breathes in our bazaars, streets and alleys, and pulsates through mosques and mausoleums, forts and majestic havelies.” The artist believes that we carry a legacy of great grandeur of built heritage and culture, which is reflected in our beliefs, traditions and lifestyle. And while for any culture, built-in heritage is as sacred as relics, unfortunately it is being forgotten in modern age, disintegrating in dust with time.

“These forgotten relics are present in our surroundings but are overshadowed and damaged due to modern development. The glamorous and beautiful built-heritage has shaped us for thousands of years. These buildings have watched us dream, laugh, live our life, achieve our goals, experiencing love,” Jamil states.

The artist has taken upon himself, the responsibility of highlighting the significance of retaining our bond with our glorious past and promoting awareness for preservation of our splendid heritage. “These forgotten relics are a vital part of our historical personality. It is a matter of pride for us that we as a nation are custodians of numerous magnificent historical buildings that not only exude grandeur but are masterpieces of creativity and art. In their bosoms lie numerous tales of decades and centuries. You need only a little time, imagination and love to unfold these stories buried under layers of centuries,” the artist reflects. The exhibition will be preceded by a multi-media presentation by the artist.

