FDE appoints new director, AEO

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has made Islamabad Model School for Girls, F-7/2, principal Saadia Adnan its director (training) and Islamabad Model School for Boys, I-9/4, principal Abdul Waheed Khan the area education officer (urban- II).

The appointments were notified after formal approval by FDE director general Hasnat Qureshi. Saadia Adnan has got the additional charge of the office of the FDE director (training) after the incumbent, Asif Iqbal, went on a long leave to take up an educational course, while Abdul Waheed’s appointment has been made on regular basis.

In the past, Saadia Adnan had held the positions of the FDE director (schools) and AEO (Tarnol sector) for some time and Abdul Waheed had worked as the FDE deputy director (budget) and AEO (Bhara Kahu). The two have formally assumed the new responsibilities and said they would try to improve educational standard at government schools and colleges by diligently discharging their respective duties.