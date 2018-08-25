Qureshi hopes for justice in Kulbhushan case

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan will effectively present its point of view in the international court of justice in the case of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadev as it has concrete evidence against his involvement in terrorism in Pakistan.

Talking to newsmen in Multan on Friday, he expressed the hope that Pakistan will get justice in the case. About Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan is desirous of improving ties with Kabul on the basis of mutual respect. He said both countries have rendered huge sacrifices in war on terror. Qureshi said he is thankful to the Indian Prime Minister for extending Eid wishes to Pakistanis. He also expressed good wishes to millions of Muslims in India on the occasion of Eidul Azha.