Sat August 25, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 25, 2018

Eid-ul-Azha celebrated in KP amid tight security

PESHAWAR: Eid-ul-Azha was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa peacefully amid tight security.

Police remained on high alert before and during the Eid days to counter any sabotage bid. Cops were deployed at Eidgahs and mosques all over the province during the Eid prayers.

“In the provincial capital, policemen were deployed at mosques and Eidgahs during the Eid congregations. Besides, deployment was made at parks, public places and crowded bazaars to ensure security and keep a check on any suspicious movement,” Capital City Police Officer Peshawar Qazi Jamilur Rehman said.

He added that traffic wardens were also deployed all over the provincial capital to ensure smooth flow of traffic. The official said that apart from regular police, the city patrolling force, quick response force and the rapid response force remained alert to respond to any emergency. He said the checkposts at entry and exit points to the city were strengthened on the festive occasion.

Inspector General of Police Mohammad Tahir, CCPO Qazi Jamilur Rehman, SSP Operations Javed Iqbal and all the circle SPs visited the policemen at the checkposts and celebrated Eid with them.

The IGP, apart from wishing Eid to the policemen deployed on Kohat Road, also visited Kohat city. He appreciated the commitment of the cops who were performing duty to make sure that no untoward incident happens during Eid.

