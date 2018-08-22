Wed August 22, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties

China offers to play ‘constructive role’ in improving Pakistan-India ties
Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft

Russian hackers targeted US Senate, think tanks: Microsoft
It’s time to deliver

It’s time to deliver
The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking

The curious case of expenses on Imran's oath taking
Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR

Gen Bajwa meets Saudi Crown Prince at Mina to discuss regional security: ISPR
PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PML-N pressing PPP to withdraw Aitzaz Ahsan’s name: FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Naya style of a Naya PM

Naya style of a Naya PM
Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes

Policy shift must to get rid of Pakistan’s export woes
Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request

Karachi businessman arrested by Scotland Yard on American request
Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Sheikh Rasheed makes public his intention to get interior ministry

Newspost

August 22, 2018

Share

Advertisement

A late night lecture

I listened intently and with great interest the entire 90 minutes address of our Prime Minister on the night of August 19. However, I was disappointed when our PM exclusively thanked his PTI supporters thus appearing to be the PM of only his party and not of the entire nation. It would have been proper on his part to thank the entire nation for putting him into this coveted office. Second, I referred to the Pakistan Economic Survey (2017-18) to verify the veracity of the national debt burden. The figure showed that the total debt stood at Rs22,820 billion as at December 2017 and not at Rs28,000 billion – as quoted by the PM. It is approximately 66 percent of our GDP. According to Paul Krugman, a Nobel Laureate economist, when an economy is in either recession or slow growth trajectory, it may be wise to borrow even up to 100 percent of GDP for investment in infrastructure to create jobs and to pull the economy out of recession.

Third, the speech sounded more like a lecture on micro problems lacking a strategic depth to highlight macro policy challenges. Also, most of the issues highlighted are provincial subjects. Instead of dabbling in these issues, it would have been desirable to share his precise macroeconomic policies for achieving high growth, a clear delineation of foreign policy parameters including the resolution of the Kashmir dispute. Fourth, one was hoping that the PM as per his earlier commitment would dwell upon creating a unified education system and the time frame within which it could be achieved. There was no mention on this score at all. Last, he didn’t say anything about his 100-day plan to show his performance let alone the creation of 10 million jobs.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Asma Jahangir's law firm celebrates Eid with five sisters cheated by their brother

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif

Sarfraz wants to do Salman-type role in a film opposite Katrina Kaif
Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha

Here's how your favorite stars are spending their Eid-ul-Azha
First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

First lady Bushra Imran issues Eid message

Photos & Videos

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers

Akshay Kumar's Instagram fandom crosses over 20 million followers
British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims

British envoy wishes Eid to Muslims
‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!

‘The Donkey King’ trailer: All you wanted to know!
Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight

Watch: Randy Orton's reaction after Jeff-Nakamura WWE SummerSlam 2018 fight