Quality education

Without quality education, the dream of a prosperous Pakistan cannot be turned into a reality. Quality education is the only weapon through which we can bring the real change. But, it is quite unfortunate that no government has taken any steps to uplift the education sector. In Sindh, the situation is the worst. The poor level of infrastructure and the lack of basic facilities have hit the sector hard. The uncontrolled cheating culture has also created challenges for the chief minister of Sindh. The PPP has again formed provincial government in Sindh. It should take tangible steps to pay special attention to education.

Mujeeb Ali Samo

Larkana