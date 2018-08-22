Cleanliness drive launched in Kohat

KOHAT: The Water and Sanitation Services Company, Kohat, has launched a cleanliness campaign ahead of Eidul Azha to ensure timely disposal of offal and wastes of sacrificial animals. A ceremony was held on Monday to formally launch the leanliness drive in the district. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ziaullah Bangash and member of WSSC Kohat Board Saleem Iltaf as a chief guests attended the event.