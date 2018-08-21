CTD arrests 2 ‘ISIS terrorists’

MULTAN: Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Monday arrested two alleged terrorists of the ISIS. According to the CTD officials, the terrorists identified as Wasimur Rehman and Samiullah were hiding near Vehari Road and were planning subversive activities on Eid. The CTD officials arrested them, recovered explosive material, two hand grenades, weapons and Rs24,300 from their possession. The terrorists were planning to target sensitive installations and law enforcing agencies. The CTD have registered a case against the accused.