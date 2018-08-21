Canadian music group to perform at Lok Virsa

Islamabad : A Tribe Called Red (ATCR ), a Canadian electronic music group, is going to make its South Asia debut at Lok Virsa here on September 7 with special guests 'Khumariyaan.'

The group declared the 2018 Juno Awards Group of the Year will also lead a workshop at the Lok Virsa with leading Pakistani artists representing both the traditional and modern music – sharing heritage and expanding the musical community.

The event has been sponsored by the High Commission of Canada and Lok Virsa.

Canadian High Commissioner Perry Calderwood said bursting forth from Canada’s capital, Producer and DJ crew ATCR was making an impact on the global electronic scene with a truly unique sound.

"The Canadian DJ collective ATCR is a modern gateway into urban and contemporary indigenous culture and experience, celebrating all its layers and complexity. The ATCR straddles a broad range of musical influences based in modern hip-hop, traditional pow wow drums and vocals, blended with edgy electronic music production styles."

The envoy said the ATCR currently made up of Bear Witness and 2oolman had first got together in 2008.

"They (group) are part of a vital new generation of artists making a cultural and social impact in Canada alongside a renewed Aboriginal rights movement," he said.