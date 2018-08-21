PM’s promise on environment welcomed

LAHORE: WWF-Pakistan has lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve towards solving environmental issues in his first address to the nation on Sunday.

The prime minister noted with concern the issues of global warming, water scarcity, air-pollution and solid waste management in Pakistan. WWF-Pakistan appreciated his commitment to addressing the problems of pollution, initiating massive tree plantation drives to tackle climate change, and promote clean air, and an environmental responsible development agenda. Commenting on Imran Khan’s speech, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General WWF-Pakistan, said that it is the right time to take practical steps to address environmental challenges. He said Pakistan is facing deforestation, climate change and the depletion of freshwater resources which are adversely impacting the environment, health and economy of the country. He said with only 2pc forest cover remaining, the PM’s commitment to start large-scale plantations will help increase tree cover and reduce air pollution. He added that solid waste management is a serious issue which individuals and the government need to tackle in order to protect local ecosystems. The dumping of sewage water and industrial waste into freshwater bodies must also be stopped. He appreciated that the PM took note of the country’s water scarcity and aims to promote initiatives for efficient water management in the country.

Preservation: Punjab Chief Secretary Akbar Durrani on Monday directed the authorities concerned to take into consideration design, safety standards and traffic management before giving approval for construction of new buildings their Mall Road to maintain its historical status.

He was chairing a meeting of special design committee here at Civil Secretariat. The committee referred cases of the construction of new buildings presented in the meeting to the district design committee for its recommendations.

The chief secretary said preservation of historical heritage was a collective responsibility of all of us. There was a need to enhance awareness among people regarding the preservation of buildings, sites and objects of historical importance. He said it must be ensured that no building or place of historical importance was affected due to construction in other parts of the city. He said new buildings must be designed in conformity with nearby historical structures. “This is our city. We have to protect it,” he remarked. He said during the last few years a lot of commercialisation took place in the city but there must be a ban on commercialisation at the historical sites. He said from now on, the meeting of special design committee would be held after every three months. The meeting was attended by chairman planning and development, administrative secretaries of different departments including local government and housing, commissioner Lahore division, lord mayor Lahore, principal National College of Arts, deputy commissioner Lahore and other officers concerned.