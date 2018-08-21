Four killed in Dir road accident

DIR: Four passengers were killed and 12 others sustained injured in a road mishap in Dislawar area of the Upper Dir district when a passenger vehicle plunged into a ravine, police said.

They said that a vehicle (PSH 3265) carrying passengers was on way to Patrak from Peshawar. When it reached Dislawar, the vehicle plunged into a deep ravine after the driver lost control over the steering. As a result, two passengers were killed on the spot while 12 others sustained injuries.

The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital in Wari. Six of the injured were then taken to District Headquarters Hospital in Timergara because of their precarious condition. The sources said that two of the injured were later succumbed to injuries in the hospital. Two of the dead were identified as Imranullah and Fazal Ghani.