KMC to hold Mayor Karachi Hockey Cup

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar has announced that KMC would organise Mayor Karachi Hockey Cup to promote the game in the city.

Waseem made this announcement while addressing the final of Inter-District Under-17 Hockey championship at Abdul Sattar Hockey Stadium. He said that the promotion of hockey was important because Pakistan had won Olympic gold medal three times, World Cup four times besides a number of other titles.

He said that the details of the event would be announced after preparations were completed. He said that KMC had got hockey grounds of the city cleared of encroachers. In the final, District Central defeated District South by 2-0. In the third position match, District East defeated District Malir 1-0. Khizar Ilyas was declared the best player and Taimor Waseem the best goalkeeper.