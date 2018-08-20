Genoa bridge collapse toll hits 43

GENOA, Italy: The toll of Genoa’s bridge collapse rose to 43 Sunday as rescuers confirmed they had found the remains believed to be of a missing family, a day after Italy held a funeral for the disaster victims. Firefighters discovered the three bodies, reported to be those of a couple and their nine-year-old daughter, overnight inside a car extracted from the rubble of the viaduct. The findings mean that all those reported missing after Tuesday’s tragedy have now been accounted for, although rescuers said the would continue combing the wreckage.