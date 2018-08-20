Kohat woman killed in shooting accident

KOHAT: A woman was killed when a pistol her son was playing with it went off accidentally in Naway Killay on Sunday, police said.

They said that Manzoor Ahmad, 13, was playing with the pistol in his home when it discharged and a bullet hit his mother Gulnaz Bibi.

The woman was brought to the hospital in a serious condition where she succumbed to her injuries.