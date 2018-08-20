Mon August 20, 2018
National

HQ
Hasnain Qaisrani
August 20, 2018

Share

Rumours rife as new Punjab CM belongs to Tareen bloc

DERA GHAZI KHAN: Although family sources have ruled out any such speculation, there is an impression that the newly-elected Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar belongs to the lobby of Jahangir Khan Tareen. The sources said that Ameer Taimoor Khan Buzdar, serving as the DPO Lodhran, has introduced Sardar Usman Buzdar to Jahangir Tareen. Usman Buzdar nomination for the coveted slot was unexpected and is being termed a miracle by the local tribesmen, who have announced celebrations for three days. Barthi - the tribal headquarters of Buzdar tribe - is located some 110km from Dera Ghazi Khan and 60km from Taunsa Sharif in the west of Suleman Ranges, bordering the tribal belt of Balochistan. The Buzdar House at Barthi covers the area of 50 marla where all the family members are settled while in Dera Ghazi Khan, other tribal chiefs of the Buzdar tribe was also allotted the Buzdar Manzil in block number 17 as a privilege. It must be mentioned that all the Tumandars, including Qaisrani, Buzdar, Lound, Khosa, Leghari, Gurchani, Mazari and Dareshak, were benefited against their services by British government pre-partition. Born on May 1, 1969, Sardar Usman Buzdar had twice served as tehsil nazim tribal area. Sardar Usman Buzdar, having command over Balochi, Seraiki, Urdu, English and Punjabi languages, used to speak Balochi with his tribesmen. His father Buzdar tribe chief Sardar Fateh M Khan Buzdar was first elected in 1985 in the non-party elections and later in the general elections of 2002 and 2008. It is on record that Sardar Fateh had taken the oath as MPA in Balochi language in 1985. After becoming the chief minister, heavy contingent of police has been deployed at the Taunsa Sharif and Dera Ghazi Khan residences of Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Comments

