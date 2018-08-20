Mon August 20, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
August 20, 2018

Two labourers die in well collapse

PAKPATTAN: Two labourers died when a well collapsed at Chak 93/EB on Sunday. Reportedly, 20-year-old M Nawaz and 32-year-old M Imtiaz were digging an old well when suddenly it collapsed. Rescue 1122 staff reached the spot and took out the dead bodies. Later, the bodies were handed over to the heirs.

EID SECURITY FINALISED: DPO Rizwan Umar Gondal has said that security plan for Eid has been finalised. He said Eid prayer will be offered at 904 places in the district. He said four DSPs, 15 inspectors and 692 cops will be appointed on Eid congregations. He said all Eidgahs had been given the A-category security whereas walk-through gates would be installed at all such places especially at the shrine of Hazrat Baba Fareeduddin Masood Ganj Shakar.

