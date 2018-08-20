Mon August 20, 2018
National

A
APP
August 20, 2018

Share

Not too much of meat, please!

Rawalpindi: Doctors have said the meat lovers can fall prey to several diseases during Eidul Azha, if they eat excessive amount of meat as doing so can cause diarrhoea, vomiting, high blood pressure and excess uric acid in the body.

They have recommended that people should be wary of eating large quantity of meat. They suggested that people should attempt to maintain a balanced diet which consists of both meat and fruits and vegetables, among other things, to prevent any ailments associated with eating too much meat.

Dr Sheikh Muhammad Naseem, Medical Officer, British High Commission told this agency that people should eat less meat. He said that people should take care to properly prepare and cook the meat before consumption.

He added that the meat should be frozen soon after the sacrifice to preserve its nutritional value and to avoid an infestation of germs on it. He said that half-frozen meat could cause diarrhoea and suggested that people cook the meat again after freezing.

He added that people suffering from blood pressure, diabetes and excessive uric acid must avoid overeating meat. He also said that people should clean their teeth after eating meat as this could help them avoid catching diseases.

Sheikh Naseem said that Eidul Azha should be celebrated with special precautions about health, as excessive use of red meat, salt and chillies could increase stomach acidity and could be dangerous for those with of regurgitation problems, stomach ulcers, diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and liver, renal or cardiac problems.

