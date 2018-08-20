Street crime must not only be curbed, but eliminated: CM

After assuming charge of the office of Sindh’s chief minister for the second consecutive term, Syed Murad Ali Shah on Sunday directed the provincial police chief to launch a crackdown in Karachi so that the menace of street crime could not only be curbed, but eliminated.

Chairing his first meeting at the CM House after being sworn in a day earlier, Shah referred to his speech on the floor of the Sindh Assembly after he was re-elected the provincial chief executive, saying that maintaining law and order would be his top priority.

“This is why I’m holding this meeting,” he said. “Street crime has been undoing all the government’s earlier efforts to restore law and order in the city. Therefore, a decisive action is required to eliminate this social evil.”

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Amjad Javed Saleemi informed the CM that a targeted operation is in progress and it would definitely produce good results.

On this Shah said the targeted operation should be made stricter and more focused, directing the Sindh police chief to make every station house officer responsible for controlling street crime in their respective jurisdictions and take action against them if they were to fail.

Drug mafia

Karachi police chief Additional IGP Dr Amir Ahmed Sheikh claimed that the drug mafia and other criminal groups are behind street crime. He said that those running the begging racket across the city are also involved in street crime.

The CM then directed the provincial police chief to launch an operation against the drug mafia as well as drug peddlers and addicts. “Immediately after Eid necessary measures will be taken to send drug addicts to rehabilitation centres or welfare organisations.”

Shah said he does not want to see people begging at all the roundabouts of the city, stressing that an operation should also be launched against them.

Police strength

Briefing the chief executive on law and order, IGP Saleemi said the provincial police force is 123,983 strong, with six police ranges, 30 police districts and 623 police stations.

On this Shah said that based on these figures, the ratio of people to police officials is 410:1. “This is not a bad ratio, but we have to make the police more responsive, hard-working and dedicated to controlling crimes.”

When he pointed out that this would be possible only with the capacity-building of the police, the IGP said 10,269 police officials are currently receiving different forms of training as part of the CM’s capacity-building programme launched in his previous tenure.

Of them 8,300 are taking in-service courses, 1,237 are being coached at the army’s training centres, 432 are receiving special training from the army and 300 are taking specialised commando courses, added the police chief.

Law and order

Briefing the CM on the general law and order situation, Saleemi said movements of 621 miscreants have been restricted while they are being kept under heavy security, adding that 761 people listed on the Fourth Schedule are also being strictly monitored.

The IGP said a campaign to arrest all proclaimed offenders is under way while they are also updating the records of all the police stations. He listed terrorism, kidnapping for ransom, extortion, security of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and the capacity-building of investigators as some of the main challenges, but expressed hope that they would be met with proper strategy and resources with the government’s support.

Achievements

The Sindh police chief said that so far this year 1,122 criminals have been arrested in 622 encounters, and 8,128 other criminals were apprehended after busting 396 gangs. During the encounters two light machine guns, eight G-3 rifles, 145 sub-machine guns and 5,204 pistols were also confiscated, he added.

The CM directed the IGP to ensure proper maintenance of law and order during the Eidul Azha holidays. “After Eid a comprehensive plan would be worked out to free this city of street crime. A similar policy would be launched in other vulnerable districts of the province.”

Paddy crop losses

In another meeting, CM Shah expressed serious concerns over the water shortage in the province during Kharif season and directed the irrigation department to submit a detailed report within a week on the losses incurred during the sowing period.

He said that sowing of paddy crop in Sindh was supposed to begin by the second week of May, but this year the process began quite late due to the water crisis. While those who began cultivation on time suffered huge losses, as the lands could not receive adequate water, he added.

Development

Talking to the media after visiting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum with the new Sindh cabinet members, CM Shah said if the new federal government were to accord special focus to Karachi’s development, he would welcome the move.

“Previous prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also promised that they would give Rs25 billion for the city’s development, but not even Rs25 were provided.”

Shah said he would be very happy if his province was provided with its due rights, adding that there are various issues on which the Centre should support Sindh, but the most important issue is that of the National Finance Commission Award.