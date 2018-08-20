Under pressure

When a political party has too many skeletons in its cupboard, it can neither afford to perform the role of an effective opposition party nor fulfil its designated constitutional roles. The PPP leadership seems to have a compulsive disorder to continue patronising institutionalised corruption and acquiring assets all over the world. Its unwillingness to reform its image, forces it to be a friendly opposition, irrespective of whether it is the PML-N or the PTI which rules the federation. While this strategy worked with both Musharraf and the PML-N, it remains to be seen whether the same strategy will succeed with the PTI led by Imran Khan who has a relatively clean record.

All efforts by Bilawal to infuse some element of change in the party seem to fade away in front of Asif Zardari and his sister Faryal, who seem to enjoy a dominant position. After the arrest of Anwar Majeed, the PPP and Asif Zardari are once again under pressure. Previously, the party willingly compromised in return for rewards like the NRO and a mixture of pressure and relief under the PML-N government. It is yet to see if the PTI which has been vocal about across the board accountability will either succumb to political compromise or fulfil its promise of eradicating corruption and restoring rule of law.

Ali Malik Tariq

Lahore