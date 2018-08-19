Sydney sign Le Fondre

SYDNEY: Sydney FC have bolstered their attacking stocks by signing former Reading striker Adam le Fondre on a multi-year deal.

The Englishman, known as Alfie, scored 41 goals in 110 appearances for the Royals across the Premier League and Championship before moving to Bolton.

The 31-year-old, who has also had stints at Cardiff, Wolves and Wigan, said he was excited by his move to Australia.

“This is the opportunity of a lifetime for me and I’m very much eager to get started at Sydney FC,” he said late Friday.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the club, they are winners with a winning culture and I’m a winner, so I believe it is the perfect match.”