U-19 One-day Tournament standings

LAHORE: Islamabad and Fata from Group A and Karachi Blues and Peshawar from group B are the leading teams of the Inter-Region U-19 One-day Tournament 2018-19. At the end of the ninth round, apart from Karachi Blues, which have 14 points, all the other three teams have 12 points each. Quetta from group A and Sialkot from group B also have 12 points but their run rate has placed them at number three positions. They are followed by Faisalabad with nine and Lahore Blues with 10 points at number four position.