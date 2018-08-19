Sun August 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule

PTI's Usman Buzdar becomes new Punjab CM ending PMLN's 10-year rule
Reengineering the civil service

Reengineering the civil service
Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary

Ex-KP CS appointed PM's secretary
The dilemmas of old Pakistan

The dilemmas of old Pakistan
Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf

Majority of PTI ministers, advisers served under Musharraf
Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up

Imran Khan invited sisters to oath taking, but none of them turned up
Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?

Will PTI govt continue Musharraf’s treason trial?
Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards

Refinery in KP with $500m investment on the cards
What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu

What Gen Bajwa told Indian cricketer Navjot Sidhu
Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Rao Anwar allowed to leave city to spend Eid with family

Top Story

Obaid Abrar Khan
&
FD
Fakhar Durrani
August 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Money-laundering case: IHC grants protective bail to Zardari

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday gave PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari a two-week protective bail in a money laundering case and directed him to appear before a banking court on September 3.

The bail was approved against Rs0.5 million surety. Justice Miangul Aurangzeb approved Zardari’s request during an in-chamber hearing. Zardari appeared before the IHC along with his daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari.

He filed the petition through his counsel Aitzaz Ahsan and Latif Khosa after a local banking court on 17 August issued non-bailable arrest warrants for him and other absconding suspects in an ongoing probe into a multi-billion money laundering scam.

In his plea, Zardari said he wanted to appear before the trial court but needed protective bail as he feared his arrest.

The counsel for former president Asif Ali Zardari in their petition have pleaded before the court that, “The petitioner is not named as an accused in the FIR, his inclusion in the above titled case is an outcome of personal grudge on the part of Mr. Bashir Ahmed Memon DG FIA whose brother contested recent elections on GDA ticket against the nominee of PPP headed by the petitioner. Likewise head of JIT Mr. Najaf Kohli Mirza Additional DG FIA who is accused in case FIR 16/2015 U/s 324, 109, 34, 120 PPC lodged by the petitioner for the murderous assault committed upon the petitioner while the petitioner was in police custody in false cases, and the said case is pending adjudication before the Additional Sessions Judge Karachi South.”

“That the malafide on the part of prosecution could also be ascertained from the fact that the officials of the FIA who are either head of investigating team and the inquiry officers are political antagonists or having criminal litigation with the petitioner…..” says the petition.

Mr. Zardari through his petition further pleaded that, “The petitioner is not named accused in the FIR rather the name of the petitioner has been included as accused on the analogy that the transaction of Rs. 15 million has taken place from one of the said fake account into the account of the company i.e. M/s Zardari Group Pvt Limited without ascertaining the fact that the petitioner has any concern with the said Zadari Group Pvt Limited, since the petitioner while entering the office of the President of Pakistan he had abdicated and recused himself from the affairs of the company. On this score alone, the case of the petitioner is one of further inquiry…”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'