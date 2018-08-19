Two girls shot dead for ‘honour’

FAISALABAD: Two girls were shot dead for ‘honour’ in separate incidents here on Saturday. In the first incident, accused Tariq Ahmad allegedly gunned down his daughter Zainab Bibi at Chak 186/RB.

In another incident, married woman Shahnaz Bibi was allegedly shot dead by her nephew accused Muhammad Akram at Chak 149/RB, Balochni. Meanwhile, Shahzad Ahmad of Chak 205/RB, Khurrianwala was shot dead by his rivals when he returning from a court.

RS4M LOOTED: Four dacoits looted Rs 4 million from a house at Peoples Colony on Saturday. The bandits entered the house of Mian Ali Hassan and looted Rs 4 million and other valuables.

CRUSHED TO DEATH: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Chak Ram Dewali on Saturday. Muhammad Asif and his sister Fatima were on their way when a speeding dumper hit their motorbike on Sargodha Road. As a result, Asif died on the spot while Fatima sustained injuries.