Two girls shot dead for ‘honour’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Two girls were shot dead for ‘honour’ in separate incidents here on Saturday. In the first incident, accused Tariq Ahmad allegedly gunned down his daughter Zainab Bibi at Chak 186/RB.
In another incident, married woman Shahnaz Bibi was allegedly shot dead by her nephew accused Muhammad Akram at Chak 149/RB, Balochni. Meanwhile, Shahzad Ahmad of Chak 205/RB, Khurrianwala was shot dead by his rivals when he returning from a court.
RS4M LOOTED: Four dacoits looted Rs 4 million from a house at Peoples Colony on Saturday. The bandits entered the house of Mian Ali Hassan and looted Rs 4 million and other valuables.
CRUSHED TO DEATH: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Chak Ram Dewali on Saturday. Muhammad Asif and his sister Fatima were on their way when a speeding dumper hit their motorbike on Sargodha Road. As a result, Asif died on the spot while Fatima sustained injuries.
FAISALABAD: Two girls were shot dead for ‘honour’ in separate incidents here on Saturday. In the first incident, accused Tariq Ahmad allegedly gunned down his daughter Zainab Bibi at Chak 186/RB.
In another incident, married woman Shahnaz Bibi was allegedly shot dead by her nephew accused Muhammad Akram at Chak 149/RB, Balochni. Meanwhile, Shahzad Ahmad of Chak 205/RB, Khurrianwala was shot dead by his rivals when he returning from a court.
RS4M LOOTED: Four dacoits looted Rs 4 million from a house at Peoples Colony on Saturday. The bandits entered the house of Mian Ali Hassan and looted Rs 4 million and other valuables.
CRUSHED TO DEATH: A motorcyclist was killed in an accident near Chak Ram Dewali on Saturday. Muhammad Asif and his sister Fatima were on their way when a speeding dumper hit their motorbike on Sargodha Road. As a result, Asif died on the spot while Fatima sustained injuries.
Comments