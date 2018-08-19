Rehab centre, 29 quack centres sealed

LAHORE : Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) Saturday sealed a drug treatment and rehabilitation centre besides 29 quackery outlets.

The PHC teams, accompanied by officials of the district administration and police, had visited Shaaf Hospital at Lahore as well as 113 quack’s centres in Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Faisalabad, Pakpattan and Sargodha. Out of the visited centres, the PHC teams had sealed 29 centres.

According to the data, 11 centres were sealed in Sargodha, five each in Lahore and Faisalabad, four each in Mandi Bahauddin and Pakpattan.

AMC: Ameer-ud-Din Medical College (AMC) has been recognised as component of University of Health Sciences by the General Medical Council of United Kingdom (GMC). This recognition has been displayed on website of GMC.

Ameer-ud-Din Medical College Principal Prof Muhammad Tayyab said this while presiding over a meeting here on Saturday.

Prof Tayyab said that it was an honour for the college to be recognised by a global medical organisation. He said that the college has earned the due to its excellent results and hard work of the faculty members.

The college has a special focus on medical research and innovation which has made it a top quality medical college of the country, he said.