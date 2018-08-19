tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Woman killed: A 23-year-old woman died and her husband sustained injuries when a speeding truck hit their bike near Gajjumatta Roundabout at Kahna on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Samina and her injured husband as Naeem. The couple was passing through Gajjumatta Roundabout, Kahna, on a bike when a rashly driven truck hit and injured them.
