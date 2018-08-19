Belarus PM sacked over corruption scam

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINSK: Belarus´s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday sacked his prime minister and other key members of government following a corruption scandal that saw top officials arrested.
Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov will be replaced by former development bank head Sergei Rumas, the president´s press office said in a statement. Several vice-premiers as well as the ministers for economy and industry will also lose their posts.
"I won´t name names, but in our government we had the following situation -- one programme would be announced and then another programme would be carried out," Lukashenko said in comments released by his press office.
"I´ve never allowed this and I never will! What we have promised the people -- with a government formed precisely with this programme in mind, we must follow this programme," he added. Over the summer a corruption scandal rocked the health service of the ex-Soviet nation. Authorities arrested dozens of top health officials, medics and drug company representatives on suspicion of siphoning off millions of dollars in state funding.
MINSK: Belarus´s strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday sacked his prime minister and other key members of government following a corruption scandal that saw top officials arrested.
Prime Minister Andrei Kobyakov will be replaced by former development bank head Sergei Rumas, the president´s press office said in a statement. Several vice-premiers as well as the ministers for economy and industry will also lose their posts.
"I won´t name names, but in our government we had the following situation -- one programme would be announced and then another programme would be carried out," Lukashenko said in comments released by his press office.
"I´ve never allowed this and I never will! What we have promised the people -- with a government formed precisely with this programme in mind, we must follow this programme," he added. Over the summer a corruption scandal rocked the health service of the ex-Soviet nation. Authorities arrested dozens of top health officials, medics and drug company representatives on suspicion of siphoning off millions of dollars in state funding.
Comments