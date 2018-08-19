Pakistan beat Oman 4-2 in practice match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan hockey team defeated Oman 4-2 in their second practice match ahead of the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta, according to reports received here on Saturday.
The Green-shirts will now play against Thailand in their opening game of the continental event on Monday (tomorrow). Pakistan are placed in Group B with Malaysia, Bangladesh, Oman, Thailand and hosts Indonesia.
