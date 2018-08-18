Sat August 18, 2018
August 18, 2018

Sacrilegious sketches: Govt urged to sever diplomatic ties with the Netherlands

PESHAWAR: The members of different religious parties staged protest demonstrations Friday to condemn the planned exhibition of sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands and asked the government to sever diplomatic ties with the country.

The main protest was arranged by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) on the call of the central leadership of the party in the provincial capital like other parts of the country. The protesters chanted slogans against the Dutch government and in love of Holy Prophet (SAW).

The JI members gathered outside Peshawar Press Club. They burnt the flag of the Netherlands and portraits of a Dutch politician to express anger against the sacrilegious act.

They were also holding banners and placards inscribed with slogans, asking the government to end diplomatic ties with the Netherlands.

Charsadda: The activists of JUI-F also protested the planned exhibition of the sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands.

They urged the rulers of Islamic countries to cut off diplomatic relations with the Netherlands as a mark of protest.

Landikotal: Thousands of residents and students of religious seminaries staged a protest against the Dutch anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders for planning to hold exhibition of blasphemous caricatures.

The protesters, led by Maulana Safiullah, Maulana Noorul Amin and Maulana Hakim Hayat blocked the road at Marbal Chowk. They were holding banners inscribed with slogans against the Netherlands, United States and Israel.

Speaking on the occasion, Maulana Safiullah said that sacrilegious sketches in the West hurt the sentiments of the Muslims. Nowshera: The members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan on Friday protested the sacrilegious sketches in the Netherlands.

