Theft of ‘Nalain Mubarak’: SC seeks report from IGP

LAHORE: Supreme Court Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar sought a report from the IGP about investigation into alleged theft of ‘Nalain Mubarak’ from the gallery of Badshahi Mosque. The chief justice passed the order on an application moved by Pir SA Jafri questioning efficiency of the government authorities to fix responsibility of the incident. The applicant told the chief justice that he had filed a number of applications to the authorities concerned since the incident of theft took place in 2002’ however, no serious action had been taken so far except registration of an FIR. The chief justice expressed concern over the non-recovery of the ‘Nalain Mubarak’ even after a lapse of 16 years. He directed the IGP for apprising the court about progress in the investigation of the theft.