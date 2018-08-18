13 flooded schools closed

JHANG: The District Education Authority has closed 13 public schools temporarily as floodwater entered the school buildings.

Other 10 schools which are surrounded by floodwater have been shifted to alternative buildings. According to the list of the Education Department, all 23 public primary model schools, including Government Model Primary Schools of Bhochra, Khanowana, Patoana, Jandran, Kharora Bakir, Sultan Pur Budyaki and others fall in the flood areas of tehsil Jhang. Sources inside the education department said that

due to low flood situation, the attendance in these schools has started decreasing. The administrative officers of the Education Department are facing problems in visiting public schools especially of rural and flood-affected areas due to logistic problems.

District Education Authority CEO Attaur Rehman and DEO (Secondary) Zahoor Chauhan said that all teachers and students were completely safe.

The deputy district education officers have already been directed to remain in the field and coordinate with the heads of the schools of flood affected areas in the district.

The educational activities would be resumed soon after the situation gets normalised, they added.