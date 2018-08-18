Imran doesn’t invite Zardari to his oath-taking ceremony

KARACHI: Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan has not invited Pakistan People’s Party Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari to his oath-taking ceremony, being held at President House on Saturday (today). However, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and senior party leader Khursheed Shah have been invited, according to sources. But, according to the party sources, Bilawal would not attend the PM swearing-in ceremony. Instead, he would attend Syed Murad Ali Shah’s oath-taking ceremony as chief minister Sindh at Governor’s House Karachi. Sources said Khursheed Shah was also likely to attend Sindh CM’s swearing-in ceremony, rather than going to Islamabad. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf spokesperson could not be approached to get his version as his telephone was found switched off.