Iqbal Zafar Jhagra quits as KP governor

PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has tendered resignation from his office after fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities required for smooth transition of the government from one party to another.

The transition period from one government to another was completed on Friday with the oath-taking of new chief minister, speaker and deputy speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra announced his resignation at a press conference here after administering oath of office to Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

Highlighting his two-year performance as governor of the province, he said his main focus was on merger of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and resettlement of the internally displaced persons.

He told media that there was no justification for him to hold the office after imprisonment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Jhagra left the Governor’s House after addressing the press conference.

He was given a guard of honour prior to his departure.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra assumed the charge as governor in 2016. Previously, he served as a senator as well as general secretary of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz.

He was elevated as governor KP after the resignation of Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan.

Prime Minister-elect Imran Khan has already nominated former provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Farman as governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.