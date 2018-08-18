Hassan Abdal Cadet College role lauded

Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh on Thursday praised the Cadet College Hassan Abdal for imparting quality education to youths.

He was speaking during the closing ceremony for the students of Balochistan, FATA, GB and AJK, who were under special training through outreach programme of the college to facilitate their admission to Cadet College Hassan Abdal.

On arrival, the minister was received by the Principal who took the him to various sections of the college, said a press release issued here. The minister appreciated the outreach programme by Cadet College Hassan Abdal and the efforts in this behalf.