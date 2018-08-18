‘Big blow’ as India’s Paes pulls out of Asiad tennis

PALEMBANG, Indonesia: Five-time gold medallist Leander Paes has pulled out of the Asian Games in a row over his doubles partner, dealing a heavy blow to India’s tennis hopes.

Paes, who has 18 Grand Slam doubles titles and eight Asian Games medals in all, had been paired with Sumit Nagal, a singles specialist ranked at 300th in the world.

“Despite my repeated requests, from so many weeks in advance, it is sad that we have not been able to put a doubles specialist in the team for a credible second doubles pairing for the Asian Games,” Paes said in a statement.

“I believe that my absence would only help the rest to play more events, be it doubles or mixed doubles,” added the 45-year-old.Indian captain Zeeshan Ali called the last-minute pull-out “very disappointing” and said it had diminished the team’s medal chances.

“It is obviously very disappointing to not to have Leander. It is a big blow to us,” Ali told the Press Trust of India news agency in Palembang on Friday.“But then again he is a complete professional. It is his decision completely and his patriotism for the country cannot be questioned.

“Having said that, Paes needed to be here irrespective of whoever he was going to play with as he volunteered to represent the country,” Ali said.Paes made his Davis Cup debut in 1990 and has since competed in 56 ties, amassing a total win-loss record in singles and doubles of 91-35.