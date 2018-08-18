Sat August 18, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan

Imran Khan takes oath as Prime Minister of Pakistan
Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM

Imran names Buzdar as Punjab CM
Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words

Oath of Prime Minister: Imran Khan stumbles over Urdu words
Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Members of Imran Khan's cabinet and their portfolios

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges

Punjab CM candidate paid blood money to drop murder charges
Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India

Pakistan condemns unprovoked ceasefire violations by India
Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister

Jam Kamal Khan elected Balochistan Chief Minister
US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan

US welcome Imran Khan as a newly elected prime minister of Pakistan
In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination

In first tweet after becoming PM, Khan defends Usman Buzdar’s nomination
Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Murad Ali Shah sworn in as 33rd Sindh CM

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
August 18, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Tree plantation ceremony held at JMPC

A ceremony was held at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to plant trees as part of the Greener Pakistan Initiative to celebrate the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, stated a press release issued on Friday.

Speaking at the ceremony, National Forum of Environment and Health (NFEH) President Naeem Qureshi, informed the audience that the Greener Pakistan Initiative was launched to celebrate Independence Day in a befitting manner and led to the planting hundreds of plants and tree saplings in Karachi and Rawalpindi, the statement added.

The ceremony featured colourful presentations, skits, and plantation activity on a large scale at the hospital premises. Qureshi said that only JPMC so far had witnessed the planting of hundreds of trees and plants under the current drive as the head of the Psychiatric Department of the hospital, Dr Iqbal Afridi, had lent full support to this campaign.

He said that the best care was being provided to these newly-planted saplings, while another 1,000 trees will soon be planted in the hospital premises so that the patients admitted to the hospital, attendants, and its other visitors could be provided a better environment.

Qureshi further said that the Saylani Welfare Trust had been providing all-out support to further the Greener Pakistan Initiative. Under this campaign, 500 trees have been planted in different schools of District Central; 1,000 trees in Police Headquarters Garden; another 1,000 trees in Bin Qasim Industrial Area in collaboration with trade and industry association of the area; 200 trees in a school of Safoora Goth; and 300 trees have been planted in other parts of the city in collaboration with different NGOs.

The team of NFEH also participated in the plantation drive launched by the Cantonment Board Karachi at the Christian Cemetery and in its surrounding areas as 4,000 trees were planted there.

The NFEH also carried out the plantation drive at the “Markaz-e-Umeed” the centre for rehabilitation and education of special children. The NFEH also took part in various plantation initiatives launched by Chairman of District Municipal Corporation Central Rehan Hashmi and other concerned NGOs.

The NFEH also took part in the plantation drive launched by Rawalpindi Waste Mangement Company as under this campaign 500 trees were planted at the landfill site of the Rawalpindi city.

NFEH president said that Greener Pakistan campaign would continue in Karachi till mid-September. People would be provided free of charge saplings to encourage them to participate. The ongoing campaign will witness planting 1,000 trees in 20 schools being managed by the Education Department of the DMC Central, the statement added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

Most Indians want Imran to succeed as Pakistan PM: Gavaskar

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja

We are in safe hands, Pakistan: Rameez Raja
Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic

Anil Kapoor now shares screen space with his son in upcoming biopic
All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

All Pakistan is counting on you & your team, says Afridi to Imran

Photos & Videos

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala

Watch: Naeemul Haq barred from entering Bani Gala
Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Video: When PM Imran Khan reached into his pocket to find reading glasses

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Fact check :It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'

Dera Ghazi Khan residents witness spectacle of woman trying to escape from 'tormentors'