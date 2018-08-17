70 model chicken shops opened in Peshawar so far

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Safety and Halal Food Authority has established 70 model chicken shops in short span of three months at Bacha Khan Chowk in the provincial capital.

More than 300 shops are situated in Chargano Chowk supplying chicken throughout Peshawar. The shops were intended to be renovated according to KP Food Authority standards.

Muttahida Poultry Association of the market has taken the initiative by establishing at least 70 model chicken shops.