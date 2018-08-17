Alleged fake case against colleagues

Lawyers observe strike in Punjab cities

By Our correspondents

TOBA TEK SINGH: On the call of Punjab Bar Council, the lawyers observed complete strike here on Thursday.

The strike call was given to condemn registration of alleged false and frivolous case against 22 lawyers of Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Samundri, including two prominent lawyers of Toba Tek Singh, Chaudhry Tanveer Ahmed and Khudadad Khan on the direction of Tandlianwala-Samundri circle SP Imran Malik.

A general body meeting of the DBA was also held in which a resolution was passed, demanding to quash the alleged fake FIR registered against the lawyers and also suspend the concerned police officials. Bar president Raja Khalid said Khudadad Khan was residing in Mureedwala and had a farmland dispute. Police raided his house on the behest of his opponents and allegedly severely tortured him. When the lawyers of Toba Tek SIngh, Samundri and Jhang reached there for his help, police took them into custody and registered fake cases under the anti-Terrorism Act (ATA). He added that lawyers were later released. “If Tandlianwala Samundri circle SP and Mureedwala police SHO were not suspended, lawyers will be forced to take to the streets across the province,” he warned.

VEHARI: The lawyers of District Bar Association Thursday observed full day strike to condemn registration of false FIRs against 22 lawyers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Samundri, including Chaudhry Tanvir, Khudadad Khan, Khalid Masood and Niaz Saeed. They said the FIRs were allegedly registered on the orders of SP Tandlianwala, Imran Malik and Muridwala police station SHO. They demanded cancellation of fake FIRs against lawyers and also demand suspension, transfer and lodging case against the concerned police officials.

JARANWALA: On the call of Punjab Bar Council, the lawyers observed complete strike to protest registration of cases against the lawyers of Toba Tek Singh, Sumandri and Jhang here on Thursday. The lawyers demanded the government to quashed these FIRs forthwith. They also demanded suspension of the police officials concerned.