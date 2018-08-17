Pakistan beat Japan in practice hockey

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team had a positive start to their Asian Games campaign after they beat Japan 4-0 in a practice match on Thursday. The opening goal of the match came through penalty corner with a successful conversion from Mubashar and the second was a field goal and Mohammad Ijaz was the scorer.
LAHORE: Pakistan hockey team had a positive start to their Asian Games campaign after they beat Japan 4-0 in a practice match on Thursday. The opening goal of the match came through penalty corner with a successful conversion from Mubashar and the second was a field goal and Mohammad Ijaz was the scorer.
Comments