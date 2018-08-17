Lahore-Sahiwal cycle race tomorrow

LAHORE: Lahore to Sahiwal International open road cycle race is set to be held on August 18 to celebrate the Independence Day.

All arrangements have been finalised for the smooth conduct the race, which will be peddle off at 8.30 am from Punjab Stadium towards Sahiwal via Kalma Chowk, Barkat Market, Jinnah Hospital, Canal Road, Thokar Niaz Baig and then to Sahiwal.

The teams from all over Pakistan and Afghanistan will reach Lahore on Friday to participate in this event. Director General Sports Board Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan will be chief guest at the flag-off ceremony.

At its termination point at Sahiwal, Akbar Murad, Divisional Officer Sports Sahiwal, Ch Naeem Nisar President Sahiwal Cycling Association will receive the cyclists and distribute the prizes to first six position holders at Circuit House Sahiwal.