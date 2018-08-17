Fri August 17, 2018
Islamabad

OC
Our Correspondent
August 17, 2018

Share

‘Sector Skill Council to help address manpower issue in textile sector’

Islamabad : Our textile sector is facing a shortage of skilled labour and the establishment of Sector Skill Council will help address it by providing trained skilled labour force, said National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Executive Director Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema on Thursday.

"The establishment of Sector Skill Council is a great step, which will not only strengthen the industry but it will also help increase the progress of the country’s economy," he said during a MoU signing ceremony here.

Industrialists and specialists belonging to textile industry participated in the ceremony, where Mian Muhammad Ghafoor, CEO Sitara Group of Industries, Muhammad Ayub, Sectary Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing Association (PHMA), Sohail Afzal Sheikh, Executive Member Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) and Hamid Tufail, Sectary General All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) along with representatives of other groups were in attendance.

The MoU was signed to meet the ever growing needs of skilled force in the textile industry and other segments of economy.

Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema said the technical sector had the potential to change the destiny of our nation and Sector Skill Council will act as a bridge between Government and those providing trainings. He further added that by the end of this month the Textile Sector Council will become operational.

He praised TVET Support Program and said that the cooperation from European Union, Germany and Norway is highly appreciated.

On this occasion Muhammad Ayub, Sectary Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing Association (PHMA) appreciated this step by NAVTTC to activate the industry and promised his full support. He said that due to this platform of Sector Skill Council, we will be able to overcome this serious issue of providing skilled labour force to the textile sector.

Kamran Sindhu, Marketing Director Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) said that the establishment of Sector Skill Council is a welcome sign and it will help in the overall performance and increase the production of textile industry manifolds.

Imran Ghafoor, CEO Sitara Group of Industries said our textile sector is very vast and we will work with all stake holders to make it stronger.

Hamid Tufail, Sectary APTMA said on this occasion that the establishment of Sector Skill Council is a golden opportunity for the Textile Industry to train skilled workforce on priority basis and to play a major role in the betterment of nation’s economy.

Ayesha Khan, President Hospitality Sector Skills Council while declaring the establishment of Skill Council a historic moment said that this will help strengthen the TVET Sector of Pakistan. She further added that she will fulfil her responsibilities regarding the progress of TVET Sector of Pakistan.

Khalid Abdur Rehman, chairman Technical Committee Sector Skill Council congratulated Zulfiqar Ahmed Cheema on this important milestone and conveyed his hope that by establishment of Skill Council, they will be able to fulfil the requirements of the market by providing skilled workforce to them which will also stabilize the nation’s economy.

On this occasion Zubair Hashmi, director general NAVTTC briefed the participants on the future goals and vision of the Sector Skill Council.

Advertisement

