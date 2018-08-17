PU awards PhDs

LAHORE: Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five scholars in different subjects. Bushra Rauf has been awarded PhD in Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis “A Study of Molecular and Genetic Determinants of Primary Congenital Glaucoma”, Bushra Irum in Molecular Biology after approval of her thesis “Genetic Exploration and Analysis of Autosomal Recessive Cataracts”, Raice Ahmad in Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of his thesis “Invitro Biofilm Formation Potential of Environmental Biofilm Isolates and Their EPS Characterisation”, Faiza Shaheen in Education and Anam Sajid in Chemistry.