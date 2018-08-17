HED online system processes 201,187 applications

LAHORE: Online College Admissions System (OCAS) of the Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab for processing intermediate admissions’ applications has so far processed 201,187 applications for 602 colleges for admissions 2018.

Developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), OCAS has processed over 1.3 million intermediate applications since its launch in 2011. For this session for admissions of FA, FSc & ICS programmes, the online system is live since 23 July. There are a total of 728 public colleges across the province and the remaining colleges will receive applications according to their schedule.

Workshop: University of Education (UOE) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) organised the first consultative workshop “Teaching Standards & Certificate in University Teaching” here on Thursday.

University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam, HEC Adviser Learning Innovation Shaheen Khan, Director General Fida Hussain and Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Chairman Dr Nizamud-din were present.

Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said a good teacher was the one who could encourage, engage and groom the cognitive development of students.