tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The ANP leaders on Thursday condemned the suicide attacks in Kabul and expressed concern over the arrival of bodies of militants to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Through a statement, the ANP central president and general secretary said that the suicide attack on innocent children in Afghanistan was beyond comprehension.
PESHAWAR: The ANP leaders on Thursday condemned the suicide attacks in Kabul and expressed concern over the arrival of bodies of militants to Pakistan from Afghanistan. Through a statement, the ANP central president and general secretary said that the suicide attack on innocent children in Afghanistan was beyond comprehension.
Comments