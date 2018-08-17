PTI nominates Shah Farman as KP governor

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that former provincial minister Shah Farman had been nominated as governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to media persons here along with Shah Farman, he said the election of the prime minister would a one-way affair, as the alliance between the PPP and PML-N was un-natural and they had already predicted that it would not last long. He said the federal cabinet would also be notified by August 18 or 19.

“Shahbaz Sharif has a point of view about Asif Zardari, whereas the PPP leader also has his own viewpoint about the PML-N leader. Both parties will pursue their own style of politics separately,” he emphasised.

About the PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi receiving 201 votes during the election for the speaker of Punjab Assembly, he pointed out that the PTI had its own 186 MPAs, while its ally PML-Q had 10 legislators in the House and few others could have voted for him, keeping in view his long political sting.

The PTI leader vehemently denied his party had anything to do with horse-trading with regards to the speaker’s election and said the PTI would never revive the politics of Changa Manga or encourage formation of a forward bloc in the PML-N. He maintained that it would be better for the PML-N to do politics on its own.

Regarding a decision on where the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would live after becoming prime minister, he said that no decision had been conveyed to him and added that security would be the responsibility of the Prime Minister House in any case. Fawad explained that Imran Khan will give his advice regarding appointment of governors of Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa soon after taking oath of his office as premier. He noted that after the approval of the president, Shah Farman will take oath of his office next week. He conceded that Shah Farman had more responsibilities on his shoulder as he would also be responsible for administering the tribal districts.

Fawad expressed hope that Imran Khan will comfortably receive 180 to 184 votes. Speaking on the occasion, Shah Farman said he was thankful to Imran Khan for entrusting him for this prestigious slot. He vowed that the areas of Fata will be developed at par with other developed parts of the country.

Shah Farman said he would not reside in the Governor House; rather he would prefer to live in an annexe in it or any other residence about which Imran and the party would soon decide. Meanwhile, former captain of Australian cricket team Allan Border, in a message, greeted Imran Khan on election victory and said the entire cricket fraternity was proud of him.