I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday clarified that he had in fact referred to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the DawnLeaks.

Hearing a case of marriage of an Indian national with a Pakistani citizen, the chief justice clarified that he had the other day referred to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for News Leaks while hearing the loan write-offs case but some media circles mistook it for the Joint Investigation Team of PanamaLeaks and highlighted the matter prominently. The chief justice said maybe he had made a mistake while clarifying it, hence it should be corrected.