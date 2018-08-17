I had talked about NewsLeaks JIT: CJP

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday clarified that he had in fact referred to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) constituted to probe the DawnLeaks.
Hearing a case of marriage of an Indian national with a Pakistani citizen, the chief justice clarified that he had the other day referred to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for News Leaks while hearing the loan write-offs case but some media circles mistook it for the Joint Investigation Team of PanamaLeaks and highlighted the matter prominently. The chief justice said maybe he had made a mistake while clarifying it, hence it should be corrected.
