Fri August 17, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan set to become prime minister today

Imran Khan set to become prime minister today
Khan vs Bhutto

Khan vs Bhutto
Reviewing foreign policy

Reviewing foreign policy
The first 100 days

The first 100 days
No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer

No arrest warrants for Zardari, clarifies lawyer
Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?

Can Imran Khan bring back money stashed in foreign accounts?
Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan

Indian cricketer Sidhu reaches Pakistan
Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon

Chinese bombers likely training for US strikes: Pentagon
Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win

Live updates: Election of Pakistan's prime minister, Imran Khan likely to win
Overseas Pakistanis can vote now

Overseas Pakistanis can vote now
Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays

Eid-ul-Azha: Government refuses to revise Eid holidays
Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

Angry PML-N to bring its opposition leader in Senate

World

AFP
August 17, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Russian journalists shot in Africa targeted in ambush

MOSCOW: Three Russian journalists killed in Central Africa last month as they reported on Russian mercenaries there were targeted in an ambush, a media organisation that was backing them said on Thursday.

The claim contradicts the version of events put forward by the Kremlin, which said initial evidence suggested the journalists were killed after resisting robbers.

The men -- reporter Orkhan Dzhemal, director Alexander Rastorguyev and cameraman Kirill Radchenko -- were killed on July 30 shortly after arriving in the war-torn country to report on a private army known as Wagner Group.

"The version of a simple theft as the criminals’ main motive is contradicted by many factors," said the MBK media organisation, owned by exiled former oligarch and Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

"The criminals were waiting...for the very car carrying Dzhemal, Rastorguyev and Radchenko," the organisation said in a statement on its website, after sending investigators to the region. MBK said it "does not exclude the involvement of Russian mercenaries" in the alleged ambush.

"A group of about ten people waited for several hours for the journalists’ car", which had made a detour at the last moment, leading them to the spot of the killing.

Another car carrying "three armed white people, resembling mercenaries, and two Central Africans" passed through the same checkpoint as journalists shortly before them, the statement said.

The vehicle returned in the other direction an hour later. In an earlier interview with CNN, Khodorkovsky rejected the theft-gone-wrong theory. Wagner’s soldiers have fought in conflicts in Ukraine and Syria, according to Western and independent Russian media reports as well as foreign governments. Russia officially has military and civilian instructors in CAR to train local troops and experts have suggested they could be part of Wagner.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir

Cracking the mystery that is Jibran Nasir
Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground

Karachi's rooftop cattle get a crane lift to the ground
'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

'Manto' trailer out now, Nawazuddin's fearlessness stuns all

Photos & Videos

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'

Watch: Gul Panra's rendition of 'Dil Dil Pakistan'
Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show

Trevor Noah draws comparisons between Imran Khan, Trump in comedy show
It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

It was PTI man who was beaten by car dealers not the other way round

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post

Sonali Bendre's son thanks everyone for support in heartfelt Instagram post