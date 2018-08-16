Two shops collapse, four cabins gutted in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Two shops collapsed and four cabins leased out by the Tehsil Municipal Administration were gutted by fire that erupted due to a faulty electricity transformer Tuesday night.

Four cabins installed at Pano Road opposite central bus terminal at Shinkiari Road caught fire after an electricity transformer exploded.

Also in the same night, two shops located at Abbottabad Road collapsed. “The two incidents happened due to the negligence of TMA officials and they should compensate traders,” Shoaib Khan, president of central traders body, told reporters.

He said that owners of four cabins suffered financial losses as fire erupted due to the faulty electricity transformer. “We had informed the Tehsil Municipal Administration to change the transformer but they did not do so,” he added.

He said that though TMA officials had announced to reconstruct gutted cabins, they should compensate shopkeepers for the loss.

Shoaib Khan said that separate applications of both incidents had been submitted to the deputy commissioner to announce compensation for the affected traders.