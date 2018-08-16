Shabby bus bays in Islamabad

Islamabad : ‘Please use this bus shelter, do not abuse it,’ pleaded the prominently displayed messages on modern bus sunshades for commuters established by Capital Development Authority (CDA) almost ten years ago.

The plea was passionate considering what has often happened to bus stop shelters established previously by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). They served more as a space good enough for graffiti or pasting posters.

Unfortunately, as time passed, the modern shelters met the same fate. The broken structures of bus shelters established in F-6 and F-7 tell volume about the civic sense of general public as well as the lethargy and carelessness of civic authorities to take care of and renovate the facilities created for the convenience of general public.

At the time these sunshades were constructed, they appeared to be leaf out of some ‘Euro Book of Bus Stop Shelters’ for that’s how exquisite the facilities are in that part of the world. Now the same bus sunshades present the picture of ‘what public facilities turn into after a few years in this part of the world.’

These shelters were too good for anyone to even think about smearing it. The shelter with seating for about six people had adequate space for advertising, and is well lit at night. Some of these facilities also displayed time and temperature that also made them unique.

There were some half-hearted attempts by the authorities to maintain these bus shelters. In one such attempt in 2011, the authorities gave these shelters Islamic look by decorating them with the work of eminent calligraphers. CDA officials at that time shared with media that the intention was also to save these shelters from vandalism. Even that idea didn’t work.

Many of the bus stops across town are still without proper shelters that add to the miseries of the people, already having to face problems because of a poor public transport system. In the absence of shelters, the commuters, especially women and students have to brave searing temperatures in wait for public transport, making it particularly tough for them during afternoon hours.