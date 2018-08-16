Two brothers among three die in road accident

LAHORE : Three children including two real brothers were killed while another received injuries when a speeding van hit the biker in Raiwind police limits on Wednesday.

The deceased kids were identified as Aman, Muzammil, and Fayyaz. The injured biker, who was driving the bike, has been identified as Sajid. He was on his way along with his two brothers and a cousin. When they reached near Adda Plot, a speeding van hit them from behind.

As a result, they received multiple injuries. Three of them died on the spot while the injured Sajid was shifted to the Lahore General Hospital. Police have registered a case against the accused driver.

Injured man dies: A 60-year-old man expired in hospital on Wednesday, a few days after he was shot at and wounded by two bike riders in the Kot Lakhpat area.

The victim identified as Ghulam Rasool of Wapda Colony worked as a tailor at Nasrullah Chowk, Kot Lakhpat. On the day of the incident, two unidentified bike riders shot at and wounded him. As a result, he received fatal wounds. He was admitted to hospital where he died on Wednesday. Body was shifted to morgue.

dismissed: DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has dismissed two constables from service and recommended strict action against SHO Factory Area and a T/ASI over misbehaviour with citizens at a farmhouse during a raid a couple of weeks back.

An inquiry was held into the incident in which constable Abdul Mannan and Lady Constable Nusrat Inayat were found guilty.

The DIG said if the Factory Area SHO Bahar Hussain and T/ASI Zulfiqar were also found guilty, strict legal and departmental action will be taken against them. He said nobody is above the law and rude attitude will not be tolerated at any cost.

COPS FELICITATED: DIG Operations Shahzad Akbar has felicitated the officials and officers of Lahore police over their good performance on the occasion of Independence Day for maintaining law and order in the City. He said Lahorites celebrated the Day with full zeal and zest without any fear of crime and terrorism. He added better coordination among cops helped averting any untoward incident.

43 arrested for firing, wheelie-doing: Dolphin squad arrested 43 persons on the charges of firing in the air, wheelie-doing and fireworks on the eve of Independence Day. The squad also recovered three stolen bikes, a car, 12 pistols, three rifles and 3kg charas and liquor from the possession of the arrested violators.